ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.77. 3,266,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.