ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 40,759 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,579,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,935. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

