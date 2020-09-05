ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after buying an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,862,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,010,000 after buying an additional 893,003 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 4,097,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,667,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $975,483,000 after buying an additional 239,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,568,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

