ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. 43,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CPK shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

