ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 252,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,440. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.20). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $320.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $55.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

