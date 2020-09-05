ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Clorox accounts for about 1.5% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 52.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $2,589,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Clorox by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clorox by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 428,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.93.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,983,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,565. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.93.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,026.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,805 shares of company stock worth $10,522,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

