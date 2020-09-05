ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Republic Services by 18.0% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,259,000 after buying an additional 97,359 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 34.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 157,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 297.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,673,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,270,285.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 32,748 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $2,982,032.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,149,958.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

