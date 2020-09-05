ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,332,000 after purchasing an additional 22,365 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,511,000 after purchasing an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,592,000 after purchasing an additional 121,007 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,824,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.72. 224,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $699.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,122,259.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

