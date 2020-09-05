ICW Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.47. 5,250,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,684,364. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $148.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

