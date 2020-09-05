ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $3,102,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,747,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,076,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,817,285 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.03. 5,882,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695,242. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

