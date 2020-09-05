ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 440 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of VF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 64,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 575,617 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its stake in shares of VF by 3.5% during the first quarter. South State Corp now owns 15,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of VF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on VF from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,054,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,993. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.20. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

