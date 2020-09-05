ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 41,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,833,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,754,142 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 95,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $2,280,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,961,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,537,000 after buying an additional 355,056 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,474,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,634,480. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

