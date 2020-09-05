ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.14. 3,619,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $197.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

