ICW Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Alphabet stock traded down $50.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,591.04. 2,607,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,733.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,175.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,545.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,392.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.