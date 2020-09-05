ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,056 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,161,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,030,254. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

