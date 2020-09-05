ICW Investment Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,813,129 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,863,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,263,684 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,493,000 after purchasing an additional 857,220 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,222,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $871,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,607,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.72.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 96.81, a PEG ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

