IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,149 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,495,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 51,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,675.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.02. 186,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. IDACORP Inc has a twelve month low of $69.05 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.13%.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

