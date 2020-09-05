imbrex Market Capitalization Tops $316,715.27 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One imbrex token can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $316,715.27 and approximately $635.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, imbrex has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00042794 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.50 or 0.05091249 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003851 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00032389 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00048311 BTC.

REX is a token. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

