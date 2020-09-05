IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading Up 6.8%

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was up 6.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 115,324 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 71,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.52).

In related news, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 41,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $61,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 11,858 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $25,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,903.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,651 shares of company stock valued at $193,595 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Finally, Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

About IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.