Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to report sales of $180.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $180.80 million. Inphi reported sales of $94.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $680.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $682.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $796.54 million, with estimates ranging from $791.32 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $175.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.12 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $126.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Inphi in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inphi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $1,313,228.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,493,177.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,742 shares of company stock worth $7,607,752 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Inphi by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Inphi by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in Inphi by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Inphi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inphi stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,444,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,698. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.68.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

