Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Homrich & Berg owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,733.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,282 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 120,251.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 784,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 784,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,803,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 942.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 726,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,000 after buying an additional 656,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,063,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 423,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,191. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

