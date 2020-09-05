IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report sales of $7.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.20 million and the lowest is $7.37 million. IRIDEX posted sales of $10.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year sales of $33.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $34.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $40.45 million, with estimates ranging from $40.19 million to $40.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 35.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

IRIDEX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,843. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,565 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.38% of IRIDEX worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

