iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 117.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,700,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 792,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,259,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 399.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 101,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,925,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,108. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

