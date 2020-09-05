iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.72. 1,268,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,228. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.45.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.