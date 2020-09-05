iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lowered by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,965 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after buying an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,253,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,975,000 after buying an additional 405,545 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $343.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,771,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295,881. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.58 and a 200 day moving average of $304.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.