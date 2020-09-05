iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $17,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.71 and its 200-day moving average is $121.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.