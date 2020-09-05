JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.79 Million

Brokerages predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post $490.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.64 million and the highest is $538.20 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBLU traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,043,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

