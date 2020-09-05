Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Baird Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,983,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,312 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $428,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after buying an additional 2,118,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after buying an additional 2,004,688 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,198,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,615. The company has a market capitalization of $393.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.22. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

