Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $21,971.40 and approximately $1,443.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00040292 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.23 or 0.01565051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00185652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00170453 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.