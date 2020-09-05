JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.52. 26,161,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,030,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a market cap of $315.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

