Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) fell 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $8.47. 6,916,884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 5,024,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JMIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $718.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,320,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 179,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,613,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $492,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

