Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Short Interest Down 14.9% in August

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 593,400 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the July 30th total of 696,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 920,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 156,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 310,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,696. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIN. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kindred Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.