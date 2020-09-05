KT Corp (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Corp (NYSE:KT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

KT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KT in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

KT stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 433,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,825. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59. KT has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

