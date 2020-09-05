Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,979.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,535,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510,550 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 394,621 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,695,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $172,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Insiders have sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,811,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,064,527. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $172.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

