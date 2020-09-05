Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,793,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,730 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 2.60% of Lamb Weston worth $215,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.44. 575,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,791. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

