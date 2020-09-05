Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Raised by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Shares of LANC stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.15. The company had a trading volume of 67,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.06. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $184.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.37. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

