Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to post $85.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.50 million and the lowest is $83.63 million. Lawson Products reported sales of $94.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $333.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.17 million to $336.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $370.80 million, with estimates ranging from $364.10 million to $377.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lawson Products by 118.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAWS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.25. 17,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,624. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $380.60 million, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

