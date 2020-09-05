LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 30th total of 2,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wedbush cut shares of LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Shares of LGIH traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. The stock had a trading volume of 473,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,959. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.72. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $845,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,529,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,625 shares of company stock worth $7,023,767. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

