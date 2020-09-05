Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 795,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 30th total of 933,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liquidity Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 335,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,624. The firm has a market cap of $244.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.19. Liquidity Services has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $51,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III purchased 52,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $307,046.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 412,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,453,164. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 119,285 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liquidity Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.