London Co. of Virginia Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873,787 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.7% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.13% of Chevron worth $223,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,799,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,666,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,195,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,893,000 after acquiring an additional 522,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,208,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,536,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,804,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,108,000 after acquiring an additional 341,664 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,492,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,008. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 167.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

