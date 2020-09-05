London Co. of Virginia Buys 66,218 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357,848 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 66,218 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 2.0% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Intel were worth $260,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

INTC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.08. 43,287,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,194,456. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

