London Co. of Virginia Has $290.18 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,221,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,959 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.3% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $290,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,806 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.39.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.82. 34,811,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,994,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.50.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

