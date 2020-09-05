London Co. of Virginia Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

London Co. of Virginia trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,712 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Visa were worth $85,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,240,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621,086. The company has a market capitalization of $405.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.96. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen upped their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.28.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,401 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,655. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

