London Co. of Virginia Purchases 301,464 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 301,464 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.48% of Amphenol worth $138,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 113,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 56,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,164,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.45. 1,302,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,242. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $4,588,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,086,901 over the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

