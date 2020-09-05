Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 926,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 229,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,189. Luna Innovations has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $194.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNA. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the first quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 34.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

