M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $953.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce sales of $953.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.40 million to $964.70 million. M.D.C. posted sales of $772.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDC shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 29,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $1,310,810.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paris G. Reece III sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $1,044,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,474,574 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.31. 428,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,454. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

