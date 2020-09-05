MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 701,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,041. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.17.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 116.86%. The business had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,793,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 14.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,920,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,828,000 after buying an additional 636,670 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 87.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,686,000 after buying an additional 539,068 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 56.9% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after buying an additional 456,644 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 8.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,597,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 290,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

