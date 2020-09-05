MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 483,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 30th total of 420,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $16.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.45. 247,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,991. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $561.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $504.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $450.69.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

