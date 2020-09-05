Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 2,283 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 76.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

VMC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,384. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.