Marsico Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 194,967 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.99. 11,240,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,148,066. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $240.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

